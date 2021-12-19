Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $146.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.50 million and the highest is $150.04 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $143.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $567.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $570.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $701.09 million, with estimates ranging from $650.40 million to $741.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 44,819.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 51,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 51,094 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,704,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 535.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,797 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,592. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

