Zacks: Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $188.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.91. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

