Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.59. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of EXP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.76. 675,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $97.08 and a twelve month high of $166.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

