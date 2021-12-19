Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.59. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of EXP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.76. 675,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $97.08 and a twelve month high of $166.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.