Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

EDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.07.

EDR opened at 31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 27.62 and its 200-day moving average is 26.79. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 33.20.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $137,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

