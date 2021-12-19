Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will post sales of $19.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.18 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $17.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $51.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.69 million to $52.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.32 million to $57.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,300 shares of company stock worth $99,635 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 419,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,166. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.