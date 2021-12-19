Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $669.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,342. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $622.18 and its 200-day moving average is $615.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

