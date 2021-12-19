Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post $1.93 EPS

Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $10.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

