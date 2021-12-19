Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.13). Dycom Industries also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

DY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,650. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

