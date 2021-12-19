Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report sales of $76.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.88 million and the lowest is $76.06 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $55.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $294.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.97 million to $295.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $374.06 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $380.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FVRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 653.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 139.8% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $7,349,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 329.4% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVRR traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.70. 1,124,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.92. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $108.19 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

