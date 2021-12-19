Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $93.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.67 million and the lowest is $91.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $78.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $356.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 1,446,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

