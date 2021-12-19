Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.55 Million

Analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce sales of $536.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.91 million and the highest is $553.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $637.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.85. 301,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,147. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $201.02 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.04.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 105.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 68,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,033 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Helen of Troy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Helen of Troy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,979,000.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

