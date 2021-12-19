Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $849.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $849.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.00 million and the highest is $862.00 million. Middleby posted sales of $729.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.63.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.31. The stock had a trading volume of 766,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middleby has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average of $178.85. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.65.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

