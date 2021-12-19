Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Senior (OTC:SNIRF) to Sell

Senior (OTC:SNIRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Senior from 190.00 to 160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SNIRF stock opened at 2.43 on Friday. Senior has a 52 week low of 1.45 and a 52 week high of 2.43.

Senior Company Profile

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

