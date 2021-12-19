Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bank First by 698.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bank First by 93,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank First by 96.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank First by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

