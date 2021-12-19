Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MARA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of MARA opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 4.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.