Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of TDK stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. TDK has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDK will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

