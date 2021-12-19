Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises 0.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $588.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

