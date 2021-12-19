Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.29.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

