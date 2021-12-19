Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZION. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

