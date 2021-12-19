ZKSwap Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $80.18 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.70 or 0.08274411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.02 or 1.00004447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.