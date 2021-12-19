Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ZRSEF opened at $331.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.58. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $287.65 and a 12-month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

