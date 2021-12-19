ZUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $457,880.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.01 or 0.08282907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,406.15 or 1.00091601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

