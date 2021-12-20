-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

DFFN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 716,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,987. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

