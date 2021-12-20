-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).
DFFN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 716,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,987. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
