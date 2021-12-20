-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). TherapeuticsMD reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 132,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,735. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $172.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

