$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. ITT reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of ITT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 376,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.59. ITT has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ITT by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 39.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.