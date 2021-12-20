$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to report sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $1.84 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $5.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.19 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $25.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ FTRP opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

