$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.91. 1,509,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,613,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

