$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.71. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

BOKF stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.38. 1,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. BOK Financial has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 198,731 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

