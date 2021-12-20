1,012 Shares in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 12.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the second quarter worth $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Koppers by 112,183.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 59.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.