$110.41 Million in Sales Expected for Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will post $110.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.70 million and the highest is $111.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $368.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $369.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $470.37 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $475.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ BRLT traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. 11,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.21.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

