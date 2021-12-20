$132.41 Million in Sales Expected for Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) will report sales of $132.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $512.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.06 million to $513.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.87 million, with estimates ranging from $621.42 million to $636.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist decreased their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were “well above” his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 410,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,681. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Udemy (UDMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.