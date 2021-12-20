$137.52 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report $137.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.70 million and the highest is $143.90 million. NovoCure reported sales of $143.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $539.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.91. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

