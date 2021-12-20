$182.77 Million in Sales Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce $182.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $182.83 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year sales of $681.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CCCS opened at $11.20 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

