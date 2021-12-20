$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to announce $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.30 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $625.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

SFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of SFT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,109. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market cap of $251.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

