$2.25 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NYSE:AMN traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,904. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.