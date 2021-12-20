$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.56. Five Below posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.57. 673,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 12-month low of $153.34 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Five Below by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.