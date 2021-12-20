$20.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post sales of $20.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.39 billion to $21.35 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $20.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $95.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $99.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.74. 217,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average is $212.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

