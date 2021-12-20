$223.33 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $223.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.50 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 522,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

