2,364 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 952,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,995,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,033,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $124.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

