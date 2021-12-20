$24.32 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $24.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.52 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $78.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,796. The company has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

