$243.88 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report $243.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.25 million and the highest is $260.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $133.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $922.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.30 million to $943.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. 11,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

