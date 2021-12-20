$245.22 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce $245.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $91.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $796.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $878.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after buying an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,716,000 after buying an additional 98,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

