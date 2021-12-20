$25.40 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report sales of $25.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

PCB traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $21.55. 49,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.86. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

