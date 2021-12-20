$320.35 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce sales of $320.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $321.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $233.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,050. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.08. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,404 shares of company stock worth $24,882,742. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,604.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 409,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,564,000 after buying an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

