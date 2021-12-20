$33.97 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report $33.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $34.02 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $122.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

BASE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,567. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $10,863,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.