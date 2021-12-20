4,594 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,445 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $161.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.47. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

