5,072 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2021

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

ARKF stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $64.49.

