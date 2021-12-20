$54.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to report sales of $54.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MIMO stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 299,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,299. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,309,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

