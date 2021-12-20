$82.47 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report sales of $82.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.90 million and the highest is $106.80 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $141.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 456,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,371. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

