$829.00 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report sales of $829.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $828.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $830.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $809.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,419. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

